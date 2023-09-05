Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings: September 2023

With the growing popularity of women’s MMA, it is important to recognize these women with a rankings system of their own. Between the UFC’s inclusion of weight classes from strawweight up to featherweight, Bellator’s increasing attention to the women’s side of the sport, and the all-female promotion Invicta FC, more and more women are being exposed to casual and hardcore fans alike.

Every month, Combat Press compiles the staff’s individual rankings from featherweight to atomweight to create the Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings.

Featherweight (61.9-66.3 kilograms)

Cris “Cyborg” Justino (1) Kayla Harrison (2) Larissa Pacheco (3) Cat Zingano (4) Sara McMann (5) Olena Kolesnyk (6) Aspen Ladd (7) Julia Budd (8) Macy Chiasson (9) Arlene Blencowe (10)

The month of August saw Larissa Pacheco solidify her ranking, as she bested Olena Kolesnyk to make it to the PFL season finale. As of now, no top-10 fighters are scheduled to compete in September.

Bantamweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Amanda Nunes (1) Julianna Pena (2) Mayra Bueno Silva (3) Holly Holm (4) Raquel Pennington (5) Ketlen Vieira (6) Irene Aldana (7) Miesha Tate (8) Karol Rosa (9) Yana Santos (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of August. As of now, no top-10 fighters are scheduled to compete in September.

Flyweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Alexa Grasso (1) Valentina Shevchenko (2) Liz Carmouche (3) Erin Blanchfield (5) Manon Fiorot (6) Katlyn Chookagian (7) Juliana Velasquez (8) Maycee Barber (9) Jennifer Maia (10) Amanda Ribas (NR)

Dropped out of the rankings: Tatiana Suarez (4)

The month of August saw Erin Blanchfield solidify herself and put herself in the talks for the next UFC Flyweight Championship fight, as she bested Taila Santos. Looking into September, Alexa Grasso rematches Valentina Shevchenko for the UFC Flyweight Championship. Manon Fiorot welcomes Rose Namajunas to the flyweight division. Finally, Jennifer Maia squares off with Viviane Araujo.

Strawweight (50.1-52.7 kilograms)

Weili Zhang (1) Carla Esparza (2) Rose Namajunas (3) Tatiana Suarez (NR) Xiaonan Yan (5) Amanda Lemos (4) Virna Jandiroba (6) Marina Rodriguez (7) Mackenzie Dern (8) Jessica Andrade (NR)

Dropped out of rankings: Tecia Torres (9), Luana Pinheiro (10)

The best strawweight in the world won again in the month of August, as Weili Zhang defeated Amanda Lemos. Also, Tatiana Suarez rejoined the strawweight division in besting Jessica Andrade to potentially earn a title fight. As of now, no top-10 fighters are scheduled to compete in September.

Atomweight (Under 50.1 kilograms)

Seika Izawa (1) Rayanne dos Santos (2) Jillian DeCoursey (3) Jessica Delboni (4) Alesha Zappitella (5) Si Woo Park (6) Ashley Cummins (7) Ayaka Hamasaki (8) Lindsey vanZandt (9) Rena Kubota (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of August. Looking into September, Si Woo Park will fight Namiko Kawabata.