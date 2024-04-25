Ben Tynan vs. Mauro Cerilli Added to ONE 167 on Jun. 7

ONE Championship’s heavyweight division continues to heat up in 2024, and rising contender Ben Tynan will have a quick turnaround in the hope of creating a storm at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Friday, Jun. 7.

“Vanilla Thunder” has delivered in both of his ONE Championship matches thus far, and he has quickly made a name for himself. But he’ll put all that on the line against former titleholder Mauro Cerilli inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Impact Arena.

The Canadian talent submitted Kang Ji Won in his promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 16 last November and followed it up with another finish against Duke Didier last month. With an unblemished professional record, Tynan is hoping a third win will elevate him toward the top of the heavyweight MMA pile.

But the NCAA Division I wrestler will have to weather furious punches from his Italian foe in June in order to take the next step.

Cerilli challenged former longtime world champion Brandon Vera in his ONE debut in 2018, but he fell to a loss to the Filipino veteran.

After a mixed bag of results following that defeat, he scored a TKO win over Paul Elliott last September to reestablish himself as a world title threat. A win over Tynan would thrust him right back into the hunt for another shot at the gold.

This exciting heavyweight MMA collision joins a loaded card. Every match is sure to excite, and both heavyweights will be out for a thrilling finish.

ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga airs live on Friday, Jun. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The event is free for all Amazon Prime subscribers based in the U.S. and Canada.