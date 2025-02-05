K-1 WORLD MAX 2025: More Than 20 Matchups Revealed for Feb. 9

On Feb. 9, 2025, the K-1 WORLD MAX 2025 event will take place at the National Yoyogi Gymnasium Second Arena in Tokyo, Japan. This highly anticipated kickboxing tournament is organized by the K-1 executive committee and supported by Shibuya Ward.

The event features a packed fight card, including title matches and high-profile bouts across various weight classes. Highlights include the K-1 World GP Women’s Atomweight Championship Tournament, where top fighters from around the world will compete for the vacant title. The tournament semifinals and a reserve fight are set to showcase emerging talents and seasoned athletes alike. Additionally, several title matches, including the super bantamweight and super lightweight divisions.

The event begins with preliminary bouts, including a -51kg contract match between Seri Ohkubo and Ryuki, and continues with super lightweight and super bantamweight clashes such as Yuto Ishikawa vs. Hayato Hamana and Ryuto Uchida vs. Daichi. The main card highlights the 3rd K-1 WORLD GP Women’s Atomweight Championship Tournament, featuring semifinals between Lucille and Akira Suematsu, as well as Kira Matsutani against Mafia Petchmongkoldee, culminating in a final to crown the new champion.

The super lightweight title will be contested by Yodkhunpon Weerasakreck and Hayato Suzuki, while Akihiro Kaneko defends his super bantamweight title against Manolis Kallistis.

Notable fighters participating in the event include Dengue Silva and Oda Jinku in a clash, as well as Mohammed Boutasaa, who aims to make a mark in the 70kg division. Rising stars like Matsutani Kira and international competitors such as Tomas Aguirre are also set to compete.

With its mix of rising stars and seasoned champions, the event promises action for fans worldwide.

Preliminary Matches

-51kg Contract Match: Seri Ohkubo vs. Ryuki

Seri Ohkubo vs. Ryuki Super Lightweight Match: Yuto Ishikawa vs. Hayato Hamana

Yuto Ishikawa vs. Hayato Hamana Super Bantamweight Match: Ryuto Uchida vs. Daichi

Ryuto Uchida vs. Daichi Super Bantamweight Match: Ryuusei vs. Haruka

Ryuusei vs. Haruka Super Lightweight Match: Akihiko Kawagoe vs. Daiki Nakano

Main Card Matches

Women’s Atomweight Tournament Reserve Fight: Jung Yu-jeong vs. Hiyori Onishi Women’s Atomweight Tournament Semifinal 1: Lucille vs. Akira Suematsu Women’s Atomweight Tournament Semifinal 2: Kira Matsutani vs. Mafia Petchmongkoldee Women’s Flyweight Match: Noriko Ikeuchi vs. Vesela Rogaska Featherweight Match: Tatsuhiro Ishida vs. Rira Nagasaka Featherweight Match: Masaki Kaneda vs. Shuhei Kumura Lightweight Match: Yumi Satomi vs. Thomas Aguirre Super Lightweight Match: Viktor Akimov vs. Kensei Kondo Super Lightweight Match: Ozo Sasaki vs. Hiiragi Inagaki

Championship and High-Stakes Matches

Women’s Atomweight Tournament Final: Winner of Semifinal 1 vs. Winner of Semifinal 2 -58kg Contract Super Fight: Rui Okubo vs. Koshiro Takemi Super Welterweight Match: Abiral Himalayan Cheetah vs. Yasuhito Shirasu Heavyweight Clash: Dengue Silva vs. Jinku Oda Super Welterweight Match: Mohammed Boutasaa vs. Riku Super Welterweight Match: Darryl Verdonk vs. Jomthong Strikergym Cruiserweight Match: Tian Tarzan vs. Carlos Budiao Super Fight (-77kg Contract): Shintaro Matsukura vs. Park Joon-il

Featherweight Championship Match: Takumi Terada (Champion) vs. Takahito Niimi (Challenger) Super Lightweight Championship Match: Yodkhunpon Weerasakreck (Champion) vs. Hayato Suzuki (Challenger) Super Bantamweight Championship Match: Akihiro Kaneko (Champion) vs. Manolis Kallistis (Challenger)