K-1 World Grand Prix 2024 Final Results: Ariel Machado Takes K-1 Gold with Three Knockouts

FULL RESULTS

Ariel Machado def. Feng Rui by KO (left hook). Round 1, 2:55 – tournament final

Akihiro Kaneko def. Aslanbek Zikreev by unanimous decision

Rui Okubo def. Riamu by unanimous decision

Hiromi Wajima def. Stoyan Koprivlenski by unanimous decision

Kacper Muszyński def. Valentin Mavrodin by TKO (referee stoppage). Round 3, 2:08

Daichi Kimura vs. Sina Karimian ended in a No Contest (low blow). Round 1

Thian De Vries def. RUI by KO (left cross). Round 1, 0:27

Ariel Machado def. Errol Zimmerman by TKO (2 knockdowns/low kicks). Round 2, 2:33 – tournament semifinalÂ

Feng Rui def. Shota Yamaguchi by unanimous decision – tournament semifinalÂ

Chihiro Nakajima def. Daniil Yermolenka by unanimous decision (extension round). Round 4, 3:00

Danila Kvach def. Hikaru Terashima by KO (spinning backfist). Round 1, 2:08

Daizo Sasaki def. Takuma Tsukamoto by unanimous decision

Koji Ikeda def. Momotaro Kiyama by unanimous decision

Errol Zimmerman def. K-Jee by KO (left hook). Round 2, 0:58 – tournament quarterfinalÂ

Ariel Machado def. Rhys Brudenell by KO (right hook). Round 1, 2:35 – tournament quarterfinalÂ

Feng Rui def. Mattia Faraoni by majority decision – tournament quarterfinalÂ

Shota Yamaguchi def. Claudio Istrate by DQ (hit to the back of the head). Round 1 – tournament quarterfinalÂ

Seiya Tanigawa def. Kosuke Jitsukata by TKO (left hook). Round 1, 1:59

Kosei Sekiguchi def. Takaya Komatsu by KO (left hook). Round 1, 0:15

Kanata Ueno def. Sakuya Ueda by KO (spinning back kick). Round 2, 0:05

Taki def. Ren Ogawa by majority decision

Rui vs. Raiki ended in a draw (majority decision)

Daichi def. Yukito Iwagami by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:21