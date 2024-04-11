Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings: April 2024

With the growing popularity of women’s MMA, it is important to recognize these women with a rankings system of their own. Between the UFC’s inclusion of weight classes from strawweight up to featherweight, Bellator’s increasing attention to the women’s side of the sport, and the all-female promotion Invicta FC, more and more women are being exposed to casual and hardcore fans alike.

Every month, Combat Press compiles the staff’s individual rankings from featherweight to atomweight to create the Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings.

Featherweight(61.9-66.3 kilograms)

Cris “Cyborg” Justino (1) Kayla Harrison (2) Larissa Pacheco (3) Cat Zingano (4) Olena Kolesnyk (5) Aspen Ladd (6) Leah McCourt (7) Julia Budd (8) Sara McMann (10) Arlene Blencowe (NR)

Dropped out of the rankings: Macy Chiasson (9)

The month of March saw Macy Chiasson depart the featherweight division for good, as she’s now competing at bantamweight. She bested Pannie Kianzad in her 135-pound bout. Looking into April, only Kayla Harrison will be in action, where she drops to 135 to fight Holly Holm.

Bantamweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Amanda Nunes (1) Raquel Pennington (3) Mayra Bueno Silva (4) Holly Holm (5) Ketlen Vieira (6) Irene Aldana (7) Miesha Tate (8) Karol Rosa (9) Yana Santos (10) Macy Chiasson (NR)

Dropped out of the rankings: Julianna Pena (2)

The month of March saw no top-10 fighters in action, but Julianna Pena dropped from the rankings due to inactivity. Looking into April, Holly Holm fights Kayla Harrison, while formerly ranked Germaine de Randamie returns against Norma Dumont.

Flyweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Alexa Grasso (1) Valentina Shevchenko (2) Liz Carmouche (3) Manon Fiorot (5) Erin Blanchfield (4) Maycee Barber (9) Rose Namajunas (7) Juliana Velasquez (8) Katlyn Cerminara (6) Natalia Silva (NR)

The month of March saw a major shake up in the rankings. Manon Fiorot moved to No. 4, besting Erin Blanchfield in what was likely a No. 1 contender’s bout. Maycee Barber scored a win over Katyln Cerminara to get into the picture as well. Rose Namajunas defeated Amanda Ribas as well. Looking into April, Liz Carmouche and Juliana Velasquez will square off in the 2024 PFL season opener.

Strawweight (50.1-52.7 kilograms)

Weili Zhang (1) Rose Namajunas (3) Tatiana Suarez (4) Xiaonan Yan (5) Amanda Lemos (6) Virna Jandiroba (7) Marina Rodriguez (8) Jessica Andrade (9) Mackenzie Dern (10) Tecia Torres (NR)

Dropped out of the rankings: Carla Esparza (2)

There were no top-10 fighters in action in March, but the rankings saw Carla Esparza drop out due to inactivity. Looking into April, No. 1 Weili Zhang defends her UFC title against Xiaonan Yan and Marina Rodriguez fights Jessica Andrade.

Atomweight (Under 50.1 kilograms)

Seika Izawa (1) Rayanne dos Santos (2) Jillian DeCoursey (3) Jessica Delboni (4) Si Woo Park (6) Ashley Cummins (7) Ayaka Hamasaki (8) Rena Kubota (10) Kanna Asakura (NR) Aya Murakami (NR)

Dropped out of the rankings: Alesha Zappitella (5), Lindsey vanZandt (9)

The month of March saw Seika Izawa continue to prove why she’s the best 105-pouonder in the world, as she defeated Si Yoon Park. Also, Rena Kubota defeated Yu Ri Shim. As of now, no top-10 fighters are scheduled to compete in April.