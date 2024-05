ONE Friday Fights 62 Results: ET Bests Mongkolkaew in Rematch

On Friday, May 10, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 62, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featurds Muay Thai, kickboxing and MMA action.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: ET Wankhongohm MBK def. Mongkolkaew Sor Sommai by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Xavier Gonzalez def. Win Sitjanim by split decision

Muay Thai bout: Chokpreecha PK Saenchai vs. Pongsiri Sujeebameekiew by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:44

Muay Thai bout: Kongkula Jitmuangnon def. Mardsing Khaolakmuaythai by KO (head kick and punches). Round 1, 2:37

Muay Thai bout: Nongam Fairtex def. Tsz Ching Phoebe Lo by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Looknam Kor Khomkleaw def. Chabakaew Sor KanJanchai by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Wei Ziqin def. Riamu Matsumoto by unanimous decision

Kickboxing bout: Haruto Yasumoto def. Temirlan Bekmurzaev by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Yuki Morioka def. Peyman Zolfaghari by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:57

MMA bout: Matheus Pereira def. Evgenii Morozov by TKO (retirement). Round 2, 5:00

MMA bout: Batochir Batsaikhan def. Fabio Harada by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 4:58