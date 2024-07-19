Artem Vakhitov Booked for Contender Series on Oct. 8

The former GLORY light heavyweight champion Artem Vakhitov has been booked against Islem Masraf on Dana White’s Contender Series on Oct. 8. Vakhitov is a decorated world champion in kickboxing who holds a title win over Alex Pereira.

Artem Vakhitov vs. Islem Masraf

The Russian-born Artem Vakhitov held the GLORY light heavyweight throne for years. With five defenses he had defeated Donegi Abena, Ariel Machado, and Alex Pereira, among others. When the invasion of Ukraine began, GLORY Kickboxing made a statement by stripping Vakhitov and releasing all Russian athletes from their roster.

Since then, he has earned one victory under kickboxing rules but transitioned to MMA. Thus far, the dangerous striker has earned a 2-1 record with both wins coming by way of KO/TKO and his lone loss was due to injury. For MMA training he is in Miami, Florida with Kill Cliff FC.

Alex Pereira chased down his rival Israel Adesanya from kickboxing to MMA, and now Vakhitov is looking to do the same as he is setting his aim for “Poatan,” the current UFC light heavyweight champion. Pereira and Vakhitov fought twice with the GLORY division title on the line and are tied 1-1 in their series. Both matches were incredibly close.

Before the Russian-born athlete can begin his journey through the UFC’s light heavyweight division, he will need to work through Dana White’s Contender Series. Oct. 8 has been slated as his debut and the French-born Islem Masraf as his dance partner. Masraf has a perfect 3-0 record in MMA with all the bouts being won by stoppage. Most recently, he is coming off of a head-kick knockout win in just 10 seconds in PFL Europe. This fight was initially reported by Maurits School of The Main Event NL.

Some kickboxers have transitioned smoothly to MMA such as Mirco Cro Cop and Alex Pereira while others struggle such as Gokhan Saki. Only time will tell how the MMA career of Vakhitov will go.