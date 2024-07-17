PFL Africa Set for 2025 Launch With Francis Ngannou at the Helm

PFL Africa has now been made official and will launch in the second quarter of 2025. When lineal champion Francis Ngannou signed with the Professional Fighters League the plan was reported but had to be made launched. Ngannou will be the Chairman of the organization.

PFL Africa

The PFL Africa will be focused on fostering MMA talent across the continent. African fighters will compete in a structured season that includes regular matches, playoffs, and a championship. All events will take place in Africa and be available on various platforms like TV, online, and mobile devices. The main aim is to give a platform to aspiring fighters and an avenue into a major MMA promotion. Similar to how PFL Europe and Middle East feed to the bigger PFL fight league.

Some of the known players involved; Francis Ngannou will be the leader as the Chairman, the PFL team Donn Davis, Ray Sefo, and Peter Murray will oversee, plus a key partner is Helios Sports & Entertainment Group, which has invested in PFL Africa.

Advertisement



Cameroon’s Francis Ngannou explained:

“I am excited and honored to serve as Chairman of PFL Africa, a league that will shape the very foundation of African MMA. As we have seen there is a great wealth of talent in Africa just waiting to be given a global stage. I am so very proud to give back to my homeland and to provide great content to a region with such a passionate and diverse fanbase.”

In an interview with Combat Press, Ngannou said:

“I think it’s a great strategy. Because that was even before the PFL Regional came out and they talked about PFL Africa. It was a plan that I, for the past, like maybe five years I’ve been trying to develop in Africa. So I created something. How to create more engagement and then build talent in Africa. And then the PFL came, was obviously the perfect fit with all our vision alliance, together. And everything was just great. “And those kids, they’re gonna watch on TV. There’s an ecosystem that is being created. That’s the beauty of sports sport. It creates it own ecosystem to fit itself.”

PFL CEO Peter Murray added:

“Africa is home to some of the greatest fighters in the world, including our league Chairman Francis Ngannou, and some of the greatest fans in the sport. PFL Africa aims to serve the great fans with premium content while strengthening the PFL global footprint in what has for too long been an underserved market. Alongside our great investment and broadcast partners we cannot wait to kick off PFL Africa league action in 2025.”

Francis Ngannou was born in Cameroon and spent most of his life working in a sand mine. After leaving home he was homeless in Paris before becoming an MMA fighter. Eventually, he would become the UFC heavyweight champion and was able to have blockbuster boxing matches in Saudi Arabia. Today, he fights for the PFL. With the PFL Africa, he is looking to uplift the athletes of the continent, build an ecosystem, and inspire children.