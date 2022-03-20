20-Bout Card Finalized For ONE Championship: X

20 bouts, my friends. 20 freaking bouts. On Saturday, Mar. 26, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, ONE Championship is going to put on the biggest card – literally and figuratively – in combat sports history to celebrate the promotion’s tenth anniversary.

ONE Championship: X, or simply ONE X, will feature 20 bouts consisting of MMA, kickboxing, Muay Thai, grappling, and even a mixed-rules bout where former long-reigning UFC flyweight champ Demetrious Johnson will take on ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, alternating between Muay Thai and MMA rounds. The card will be broken up into three parts – ONE X: Part I, ONE X: Part II, and ONE X: Grand Finale.

ONE X: Part I will feature five MMA fights, two submission grappling contests, a Muay Thai bout, and a headliner that features the ONE featherweight kickboxing grand prix final between Chingiz Allazov and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong. The grappling contests showcase the promotional debuts of Andre Galvao and Danielle Kelly.

Advertisement



ONE X: Part II starts off with three MMA bouts, followed by two ONE bantamweight striking title matches. First, kickboxing champion Capitan Petchyindee will face Hiroki Akimoto. Then, capping off Part II, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will attempt to defend his Muay Thai title against Felipe Lobo. Part II is the shortest of the the three segments, but not one to sleep on.

Finally, the super-stacked ONE X: Grand Finale will take place on ONE Championship’s website via pay-per-view. The final segment kicks off with a ONE featherweight kickboxing title tilt between Superbon Singha Mawynn and Marat Grigorian. The second fight is John Wayne Parr’s retirement fight, as he takes on former ONE lightweight MMA champion Eduard Folayang in a Muay Thai battle. The next three match-ups consist of a Japanese-legends battle between Shinya Aoki and Yoshihiro Akiyama, a ONE flyweight MMA title bout between Adriano Moraes and Yuyu Wakamatsu, and the aforementioned mixed-rules bout between Johnson and Jitmuangnon.

The headlining event of the entire card is a highly anticipated women’s atomweight MMA championship battle between incumbent champ Angela Lee and ONE atomweight grand prix champion Stamp Fairtex. The American Lee has held the title since May 2016, but she hasn’t fought since Oct. 2019, after taking time off for the birth of her daughter. Fairtex, who didn’t even make her pro MMA debut until Jul. 2018, has already held the ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai titles, and after winning the grand prix in Dec. 2021, she is looking to add a third ONE title to her resume.

ONE X airs live in its entirety on the ONE Championship website on Saturday, Mar. 26, beginning with ONE X: Part I at 1 a.m. ET, followed by ONE X: Part II begins at 5 a.m. ET. The action then moves to ONE Championship’s pay-per-view at 8 a.m. ET for the ONE X: Grand Finale.