Rodtang vs. Denis Puric Added to ONE 167 on Jun. 7

Rodtang Jitmuangnon will be back in Bangkok on Friday, Jun. 7. ONE Championship announced the return of “The Iron Man” as a star-studded addition to the ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga card this past Wednesday.

Standing across from the Thai superstar will be Denis Puric, who is coming off a sterling win against Jacob Smith at last month’s ONE Fight Night 21.

“The Bosnian Menace” has been sensational in recent months, with wins over Smith and Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat to his name. It has all been part of his plan to get a match against Rodtang – and now it’s become a reality.

The two will collide in a flyweight kickboxing matchup inside the Impact Arena.

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion has been out of action since losing his striking super-fight against Superlek Kiatmoo9 last fall. The razor-thin decision didn’t go his way, but both men exited as winners in the fan’s eyes after their astonishing display of Muay Thai.

“The Iron Man” was supposed to square off against Takeru Segawa in January, but an injury prevented him from taking part in that much-anticipated battle. Now that he is healthy again, Rodtang will look to show the world he hasn’t lost a step.

For Puric, it is a dream opportunity to take on one of the greatest flyweight athletes in the world and pick up a career-defining victory.

Rodtang vs. Puric is just another big match added to the already explosive lineup at ONE 167.

The thrilling event will air live and free for all U.S. and Canadian Amazon Prime subscribers on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Friday, Jun. 7.