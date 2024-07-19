Heavyweights Headline GLORY 95: Plazibat vs. Rigters, Osaro vs. Jurjendal

Glory 95, hosted in Croatia, will see two heavyweight matches headline this Sep. 21 event. After the heavyweight Grand Prix earlier this year, the heavy-handed strikers are looking to get back in the mix on a road to gold against Rico Verhoeven potentially. Most of all; Antonio Plazibat.

GLORY 95

Levi Rigters vs. Antonio Plazibat

Antonio Plazibat was next in line to face Rico Verhoeven for the heavyweight throne, but the Croatian-born striker suffered a loss in a bid to capture the interim belt against Kevin “Cookie” Tariq Osaro. Having suffered a broken arm in the bout, he was unable to participate in the heavyweight Grand Prix. On Sep. 21, for former K-1 champion will look to get back to the top ranking of GLORY against the towering Levi Rigters.

Plazibat is best known for his heavy hands and punching combinations. The Croatian-born athlete will have his hands full against the lengthy kicker “The Judge” Rigters. Standing at over 2 meters tall, Rigters is dangerous with his picture-perfect leg kick attacks. Additionally, he is coming off a loss in the Grand Prix finals against Verhoeven in which he was able to score a knockdown against the all-time great.

Both Plazibat and Rigters will be looking for an impressive victory to earn a shot at the heavyweight title.

Kevin “Cookie” Tariq Osaro vs. Uku Jurjendal

The Nigerian-Dutch Kevin “Cookie” Tariq Osaro had an incredible 2023, having won a one-night tournament and the interim strap against Plazibat. The heavyweight suffered a loss against Verhoeven and then Bahram Rajabzadeh in the Grand Prix. After such an impressive 2023, Tariq Osaro will be looking to make a comeback against the dangerous Uku Jurjendal.

Estonia’s Uku Jurjendal is a heavy-handed slugger who is looking for a brawl. He has been able to knockout Badr Hari, Mantas Rimdeika, and Enfusion champion Martin Terpstra in his GLORY run. After a knockout loss to Rigters, he wants to bounce back from this loss with another stoppage victory.

GLORY 95 will also feature the Croatian heavyweight Mladen Brestovac taking on Vladimir Toksyatynov. Plus, a welterweight showdown between Cedric Do and “Hamicha” Mohamed Mezouari.

The GLORY heavyweight division will have some of its best fighters on display at GLORY 95 booked for Sep. 21. The event is hosted at the Arena Zagreb in the Croatian capital Zagreb.