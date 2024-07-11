Hamicha’s Next Fight Booked: GLORY 95 on Sep. 21

Fans have been eagerly waiting to hear the news for the next fight of “Hamicha” Mohamed Mezouari. Moroccan-Dutch will return to the GLORY welterweight division is booked for Sep. 21 at GLORY 95 hosted in Zagreb, Croatia. Hamicha will face off against Cedric Do, of France.

Hamicha vs. Cedric Do

The 28-year-old Hamicha has long been hailed as a future champion, being a top student of the legendary trainer Said El Badaoui. However, the athlete has been unable to stay injury free. Since making his debut in GLORY in 2018 he has only had five bouts and his most recent fight was in 2023. But, the Moroccan-Dutch striker is unbeaten in GLORY’s competitive welterweight division having won nearly all of his fights by way of KO/TKO.

France’s Cedric Do won his GLORY debut in 2019 with a knockout against Mehdi Kada. He was set to continue in the organization but the global pandemic got in the way of his plans. The 29-year-old striker has been keeping busy on the French kickboxing scene, Now, is looking to make a splash in the welterweight division and upset the return of Hamicha.

The welterweight division in GLORY is coming together with a series of very skilled fighters. Chico Kwasi just took the crown off of Endy Semeleer. Teodor Hristov is on an impressive win streak. Jay Overmeer is always dangerous. The lightweight champion Tyjani Beztati is moving up. Plus, Alim Nabiyev is still looking for his next bout.

GLORY 95 will also see a clash of heavyweight between Levi Rigters and Antonio Plazibat, of Croatia. Plus, Mladen Brestovac will face Vladimir Toktasynov.