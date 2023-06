ONE Friday Fights 22 Results: Prajanchai, Malykhin Win Titles With Knockouts

On Friday, Jun. 23, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 22, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured an interim strawweight Muay Thai bout and a heavyweight MMA title-unification fight.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Prajanchai PK Saenchai def. Sam-A Gaiyanghadao by KO (strikes). Round 2, 2:10 – for the interim strawweight title

Muay Thai bout: Superlek Kiatmoo9 def. Nabil Anane by KO (strikes). Round 1, 2:03

Muay Thai bout: Seksan Or Kwanmuang def. Nathan Bendon by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Nico Carrillo def. Muangthai PK Saenchai by TKO (four knockdowns). Round 2, 1:23

MMA bout: Anatoly Malykhin def. Arjan Bhullar by TKO (punches). Round 3, 2:42 – for the heavyweight title

Muay Thai bout: Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong def. Eddie Abasolo by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Fariyar Aminipour def. Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon by split decision

Muay Thai bout: Kongthoranee Sor Sommai def. Gingsanglek Tor Laksong by KO (punch). Round 2, 0:28

Muay Thai bout: Akram Hamidi def. Jomhod Auto MuayThai by TKO (liver punch). Round 2, 0:36

Muay Thai bout: Thongpoon PK Saenchai def. Yangdam Sor Tor Hiewbangsaen by split decision

MMA bout: Shamil Erdogan def. Fan Rong by KO (liver kick). Round 2, 0:37