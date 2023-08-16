Who Will Face Smilla Sundell at ONE Fight Night 14?

The ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai champion Smilla Sundell is without an opponent for her next match. Originally, she was set to face her rival Jackie Buntan at ONE Fight Night 14 on Sep. 29, but, due to an injury, Buntan had to drop out. So, the Swedish champion is left without an opponent.
Who can step in to face the ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell on Sep. 29?
Muay Thai – Women’s Strawweight
World Champion Smilla Sundell
Smilla “The Hurricane” Sundell set a record in 2022 by becoming the youngest world champion in the organization’s history at the age of only 17 years old. She out-paced Jackie Buntan over five rounds to pick up the inaugural crown. Prior to that matchup, she earned a knockout win against Diandra Martin.
Sundell is a Fairtex-trained athlete who works alongside other notable fighters such as Stamp Fairtex, Yodsanklai Fairtex, Ferrari Fairtex, and even Superbon Singha Mawynn. Interestingly, she only began her career because she was on vacation with her family in Thailand and took a Muay Thai class to keep busy.
Here are the candidates who may step in to face Sundell for the crown on Sep. 29.
Iman Barlow
England’s Iman Barlow has an incredible track record. The 30-year-old striker is unbeaten in ONE Championship thus far with three consecutive victories. She has held gold in every organization she has competed in.
Professionally, Barlow has an impressive 15-year-long career earning her a record of 97-6-3. She has picked up world titles in Muay Thai and kickboxing in Enfusion, Lion Fights, WKA, World Professional Muay Thai Federation, WBC, and many more.
Martine Michieletto
Martine Michieletto is a skilled striker who is just coming off of a win against Amber Kitchen. Unbeaten since 2017, she is currently on a 15-fight winning streak in Muay Thai and kickboxing. Overall, in the past decade, she has put together a record of 49-13-5 professionally.
The Italian striker has earned world titles in the World Muaythai Federation, World Kickboxing and Karate Union, ISKA, and others.
Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak
Fan favorite Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak has competed in both the atomweight and strawweight divisions. She had a kickboxing match against Stamp Fairtex earlier this year, plus earned a victory in Muay Thai against Ekaterina Vandaryeva in 2022.
The 19-year-old Thai-born striker is coming off a win against Lara Fernandez and is currently not booked.
Strawweight
The women’s Muay Thai division also has other athletes such as the aforementioned Vandaryeva, Kitchen and Martin. However, all of these fighters are coming off losses in their most recent bouts.
To fight for the strawweight Muay Thai crown at ONE Fight Night 14, ONE Championship may also look for a contender in their MMA strawweight division. This would open the possibilities up to certain fighters like Meng Bo, who is on a two-fight winning streak and is a skilled striker. Additionally, this world title shot could go to Jenelyn Olsim of the Philippines, who is an overall good fighter. Women’s strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan is already competing on the card in a special-rules matchup against Nat “Wondergirl” Jarronsak. Either one of those athletes may be interested in stepping up for the Muay Thai crown.
Sundell is still awaiting her potential opponent for ONE Fight Night 14 on Sep. 29. This event will broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video, and the Swedish champ is waiting for a partner to challenge her world title. Who would you pick?
ONE Fight Night 14
Women’s Atomweight Interim World Title (MMA)
Stamp Fairtex
vs.
Ham Seo-hee
Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Title
Smilla Sundell
vs.
TBD
Women’s Atomweight Submission Grappling World Title
Danielle Kelly
vs.
Jessa Khan
Women’s Strawweight Special Rules
Xiong Jing Nan
vs.
Nat “Wondergirl” Jarronsak
