UFC Vegas 91 Results: Perez Knocks Out Nicolau with a Right Hook

On Saturday, Apr. 27, the UFC hosted UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs. Perez, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event featured a battle of flyweight contenders.

UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs. Perez aired live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 4 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Alex Perez def. Matheus Nicolau by KO (punch). Round 2, 2:16

Bogdan Guskov def. Ryan Spann by TKO (punches). Round 2, 3:16

Karine Silva def. Ariane da Silva by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Jhonata Diniz def. Austen Lane by KO (punches). Round 2, 2:12

David Onama def. Jonathan Pearce by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Uros Medic def. Tim Means by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:09

Victor Henry def. Rani Yahya by TKO (head kick and punches). Round 3, 2:36

Austin Hubbard def. Michal Figlak by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Don’Tale Mayes def. Caio Machado by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Ketlen Souza def. Marnic Mann by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Chris Padilla def. James Llontop by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 4:33

Ivana Petrović def. Na Liang by submission (arm triangle choke). Round 3, 1:29

Maheshat Hayisaer def. Gabriel Benítez by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)