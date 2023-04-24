Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast Ep. 67: Fat Boy Jiu-Jitsu

The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast is back with Episode 67 featuring the owner of Fat Boy Jiu-Jitsu, Juan Santiago. Fat Boy Jiu-Jitsu has been a “sponsor” of the show for almost 50 episodes, and we felt it was time to put a face to the brand. Santiago talks about his journey in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, being the big guy in the room, and the difficulties he encountered after he was told that jiu-jitsu is for everyone, yet he was unable to find a gi – specifically, a matching gi – that fit his size, while allowing him the movement needed. It was really for this reason that the Fat Boy Jiu-Jitsu brand came to life.

Please visit QuigginOutPodcast.com and support the show. Also, a special shout-out to La Barba Cubano for supplying some amazing beard oil, @Tim_MakesKnives on Instagram, Fat Boy Jiu-Jitsu and Bertsos Bakeshop for making some delicious treats. The show is also sponsored by Tales of A Concert Junkie, which is featured in this episode. Feel free to check out their Shopify site and use promo code “Quiggin Out” for 15% off. As announced on the show today, anyone who uses the promo code “QUIGGINOUT” gets a discount at FatBoyBJJ.com and we can’t forget the NEW sponsor, Revgear.com where you can use promo code “QUIGGINOUT” for 10% off your order.

As always, feel free to comment below or send feedback about the show to @QuigginsMMA, @QuigginOutMMA or @CombatPress on Twitter. You can also watch the episode here

Advertisement

