ONE Fight Night 23: Ok vs. Rasulov Results

On Friday, Jul. 5, ONE Championship will host ONE Fight Night 23: Ok vs. Rasulov live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features an interim lightweight MMA title bout between Ok Rae Yoon and Alibeg Rasulov.

The event airs live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS MMA bout: Ok Rae Yoon vs. Alibeg Rasulov – for the interim lightweight title

Grappling bout: Tye Ruotolo vs. Jozef Chen

Muay Thai bout: Nico Carrillo vs. Saemapetch Fairtex

MMA bout: Kang Ji Won vs. Kirill Grishenko

Muay Thai bout: Luke Lessei vs. Bampara Kouyate

Kickboxing bout: ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane def. Boucher Ketchup by first-round knockout (straight left). Round 1, 2:08

MMA bout: Tatsumitsu Wada vs. Xie Wei

Muay Thai bout: Ali Saldoev vs. Black Panther

MMA bout: Hiroba Minowa vs. Jeremy Miado

Muay Thai bout: Aliff Sor Dechapan vs. Ellis Badr Barboza

Muay Thai bout: Alexey Balyko def. Stefan Korodi by knockout (left hook). Round 1, 2:42