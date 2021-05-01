Premier Boxing Champions: Ruiz vs. Arreola Results

On Saturday, May 1, Premier Boxing Champions will host Ruiz vs. Arreola from the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

In the night’s headliner, former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. squares off with Chris Arreola.

The event kicks off with preliminary-card action on FOX at 7 p.m. ET. The main card airs live below via Fite TV pay-per-view for $49.99 beginning at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

