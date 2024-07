ONE Friday Fights 71 Results: Songchainoi Outworks Rak

On Friday, Jul. 19, ONE Championship will host ONE Friday Fights 71, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features Muay Thai and MMA action.

The event airs live on YouTube starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Songchainoi Kiatsongrit def. Rak Erawan by unanimous decision

Petlampun Muadablampang def. Silangern Lanna Waterside by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:27

Chartpayak Saksatoon def. Pornsanae Sor Phumipat by KO (punches). Round 1, 1:08

Yoddoi Kaewsamrit def. Chokdee Maxjandee by KO (punch). Round 2, 1:10

Padejsuk Looksuan def. Pettaweesak Sangmorakot by unanimous decision

Rifdean Masdor def. Petaek Sitbigjasskonrakpathum by KO (elbow). Round 1, 2:49

Ilyas Musaev def. Superball Wankhongohm MBK by KO (punches). Round 2, 0:55

Abdulla Dayakaev def Ongbak Fairtex by KO (punches). Round 1, 2:34

Asadula Imangazaliev def. Petmuangsri Wankhongohm MBK by KO (spinning back fist). Round 1, 1:45

Issei Yonaha def. Timur Chuikov by unanimous decision

Ivan Bondarchuk def. Nachyn Sat by unanimous decision

Faine Mesquita def. Yuka Okutomi by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 2:15