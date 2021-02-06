UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov Results

On Saturday, Feb. 6, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
In the night’s main event, former heavyweight title challenger Alistair Overeem collides with fellow top-10 fighter Alexander Volkov. The former Strikeforce, DREAM and K-1 champion Overeem is looking for one final run at gold to complete his illustrious career. The Dutchman has won four of his last five, including back-to-back knockouts. Volkov, meanwhile, was the Bellator MMA champion prior to setting foot in the Octagon. The towering Russian is coming off a second-round finish of Walt Harris in his last outing.
The event kicks off on ESPN+ at 5 p.m. ET, with the main card airing at 8 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.
Cory Sandhagen vs. Frankie Edgar
Michael Johnson vs. Clay Guida
Alexandre Pantoja vs. Manel Kape
Cody Stamann vs. Askar Askar
Diego Ferreira vs. Beneil Dariush
Mike Rodriguez vs. Danilo Marques
Justin Jaynes vs. Devonte Smith
Karol Rosa vs. Joselyne Edwards
Molly McCann vs. Lara Procópio
Youssef Zalal vs. Seung Woo Choi
Timur Valiev vs. Martin Day
Ode Osbourne vs. Jerome Rivera