Around the World Part 12: Top 10 MMA Prospects – Africa

NOTE: Fighters under contract with the UFC, PFL, Bellator, RIZIN FF and ONE Championship will not be included. The order of these fighters are approximate to where they rank overall, although not perfect.

Top 10 African Prospects

Nkosi Ndebele (8-2, BW, South Africa) Mark Hulme (12-3, MW, South Africa) Igeu Kabesa (18-2, LW, South Africa) Nicholas Hwende (8-1, BW, Zimbabwe) Roedie Roets (7-1, FW, South Africa) Josias Musasa (6-0, FW, Democratic Republic of Congo) Dayne van Wyk (4-0, BW, South Africa) Chad Hanekom (9-3, MW, South Africa) Eliezer Kubanza (5-0, WW, Democratic Republic of Congo) Juliet Ukah (4-0, SW, Nigeria)