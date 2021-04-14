ONE on TNT II Results

On Wednesday, April 14, ONE Championship again airs on primetime in the U.S., hosting ONE on TNT II from Singapore.

In the night’s headliner, Christian Lee defenda his lightweight crown for the second time. His challenger, Timofey Nastyukhin, made a name for himself when he ruined the former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez’s promotional debut, but he’s had an up-and-down ride in ONE. The Russian has never won more than two contests in a row under the ONE banner. Beating Lee would break this trend. That’s easier said than done against a champ who is rolling with five straight wins, including four stoppages.

Meanwhile, Muay Thai gets another featured spot when Janet Todd battles Anne Line Hogstad. The American Todd, who currently holds ONE’s women’s atomweight kickboxing crown, has put together a strong case for a shot at the atomweight Muay Thai crown. With a win here, Todd should rematch former champ and rival Stamp Fairtex or challenge current queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

The prelims airs on B/R Live at 8:30 p.m. ET. The main card follows on TNT at 10 p.m. ET.