Four Bouts Added to GLORY 94

In addition to the light heavyweight shootout in the main event between Bahram Rajabzadeh and Stefan Latescu, GLORY Kickboxing has now confirmed four additional bouts for its Aug. 31 event hosted in Antwerp, Belgium.

GLORY 94

Jay Overmeer vs. Ismail Ouzgni

The highly skilled striker Jay Overmeer will take on the top-ranked Ismail Ouzgni in the welterweight division. The Dutch-born Overmeer has been a highly touted up-and-coming but suffered losses in his bouts for division gold. Now, he’s looking to bounce back from his losses against Morocco’s Ouzgni. After being a competitor on the reality show House of GLORY, the Moroccan striker was able to get a top-rank position due to his win over Robin Ciric. Both of these strikers are looking to break into the top five at welterweight with a victory.

Serkan Ozcaglayan vs. Jente Nnamadim

The dangerous knockout striker Serkan Ozcaglayan will look to get back to his winnings ways on Aug. 31 against the middleweight Jente Nnamadim. The Turkish-Dutch Ozcaglayan is a relative of Gokhan Saki and a training partner of Badr Hari. He will look to earn another knockout win GLORY’s middleweight division against the Enfusion veteran Nnamadim.

James Conde vs. Younes Smaili

The Dutch striker Younes Smaili is cooling off a one-night tournament win in the 8TKO organization, having won three bouts in one night. Now he makes his debut in GLORY Kickboxing in a catchweight bout. His face partner for the evening will be France’s James Conde. Conde suffered a loss to Shootboxing and RISE Champion Kaito Ono, but managed to bounce back by picking up a title in Senshi. On Aug. 31 he will look to make an impact in GLORY.

Cem Aygun vs. Mory Kromah

The light heavyweight division will see an exciting showdown between these two heavy-handed athletes. “Black Ghost” Mory Kromah is on a 12-fight unbeaten streak with his run between Enfusion and GLORY kickboxing. Turkey’s Cem Aygun most recently is coming off of a knockout victory against the PFL’s Mohamed Amine.

In addition to the above bouts, the GLORY 94 will also see Anwar Ouled-Chaib facing Cedric Tousch in the welterweight division, Sofian Laidouni taking on Nico Pereira Horta, Berjan Peposhi vs. Jan Kaffa, and Youssef Boughanem meeting the Italian Angelo Volpe.