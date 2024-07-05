Bahram Rajabzadeh vs. Stefan Latescu Booked for GLORY 94 Main Event

Bahram Rajabzadeh (69-3, 61 KO) and Stefan Latescu (17-3, 8 KO) will have a light heavyweight showdown in the main event of GLORY 94. This event is booked for Aug. 31 at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp.

The Azerbaijani athlete Rajabzadeh has had an extremely busy fight schedule. Since his return to GLORY in 2023, he has earned a 9-2 record in kickboxing. “The Golden Wolf” competed in both the heavyweight and light heavyweight Grand Prix tournaments, both of which took place in 2024. Rajabzadeh is known for his aggression and knockout power.

The Romanian Stefan Latescu has made quite an impact in the kickboxing world at just the age of 22. He defeated K-1 champions Mahmoud Sattari and K-Jee both by knockout. The young striker then moved to GLORY and qualified for the light heavyweight tournament by way of knockout.

Belgian striker Youssef Boughanem (188-43-8, 120 KO) will also fight on the main card against Italian Angelo Volpe (38-5, 12 KO). Boughanem, a former world Muay Thai champion, won his GLORY debut in Paris earlier this year.

Both Rajabzadeh and Latescu would go on to lose to the tournament victor Donegi Abena that same night. But at GLORY 94, the main event is expected to be an aggressive showdown which will likely end by way of knockout on Aug. 31.