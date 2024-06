GLORY Kickboxing Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Results

On Saturday, Jun. 8, GLORY Kickboxing will host GLORY Kickboxing Light Heavyweight Grand Prix, live from the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The event features an eight-man light heavyweight tournament.

The preliminary card airs live on YouTube starting at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on Bally Live starting at 2 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Murat Aygun vs. Ionut Iancu

Ramy Deghir vs. Brice Kombou

Bahram Rajabzadeh vs. Ibrahim El Bouni – light heavyweight grand prix quarterfinal

Sergej Maslobojev vs. Bogdan Stoica – light heavyweight grand prix quarterfinal

Ștefan Lătescu vs. Donegi Abena – light heavyweight grand prix quarterfinal

Tarik Khbabez vs. Pascal Touré – light heavyweight grand prix quarterfinal

Ilyass Chakir vs. Soufian-Aoulad Abdelkhalek

Mohamed Amine vs. Cem Aygun