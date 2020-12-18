Search
On Saturday, Dec. 19, the UFC will host its 42nd broadcast on ESPN+ from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event once again features no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the night’s main event, former welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson clashes with fast-rising contender Geoff Neal.

The co-main event features former featherweight king José Aldo, who battles Marlon Vera in a bantamweight match-up.

The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET. The night’s main card follows at 7 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Nov. 13.

ESPN+ Main Card
Stephen Thompson () vs. Geoff Neal ()
José Aldo () vs. Marlon Vera ()
Michel Pereira () vs. Khaos Williams ()
Marlon Moraes () vs. Rob Font ()
Gillian Robertson () vs. Taila Santos ()
Marcin Tybura () vs. Greg Hardy ()
ESPN+ Preliminary Card
Anthony Pettis () vs. Alex Morono ()
Sijara Eubanks () vs. Pannie Kianzad ()
Karl Roberson () vs. Dalcha Lungiambula ()
Deron Winn () vs. Antônio Arroyo ()
Aiemann Zahabi () vs. Drako Rodriguez ()
Tafon Nchukwi () vs. Jamie Pickett ()
Jimmy Flick () vs. Cody Durden ()
Christos Giagos () vs. Carlton Minus ()

