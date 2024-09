UFC Paris Results: Moicano Damages Saint Denis to Earn Stoppage

On Saturday, Sep. 28, the UFC hosted UFC Fight Night Moicano vs. Saint Denis, live from the Accor Arena in Paris, France. The event featured a battle of top-15 lightweights.

UFC Fight Night Moicano vs. Saint–Denis aired live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 12 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Renato Moicano def. Benoit Saint Denis by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 2, 5:00

Nassourdine Imavov def. Brendan Allen by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

William Gomis def. Joanderson Brito by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Morgan Charriere def. Gabriel Miranda by KO (punch). Round 2, 0:27

Fares Ziam def. Matt Frevola by KO (knee). Round 3, 2:59

Ailin Perez def. Darya Zheleznyakova by submission (arm triangle choke). Round 1, 3:52

Ion Cutelaba def. Ivan Erslan by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Oumar Sy def. Da Woon Jung by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Ludovit Klein def. Roosevelt Roberts by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Taylor Lapilus def. Vince Morales by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Daniel Barez def. Victor Altamirano by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Jacqueline Cavalcanti def. Nora Cornolle by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Chris Duncan def. Bolaji Oki by technical submission (guillotine choke). Round 1, 3:34