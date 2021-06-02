Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast Ep. 38: Brian Maxwell

The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast is back with Episode 38 featuring BKFC fighter and boxer Brian Maxwell. In this episode, Maxwell talks about one of the biggest opportunities of his life as he faces former NFL star Chad “OchoCinco” Johnson in a boxing match this weekend, and how he has a BKFC fight just twenty days later. He went into detail regarding his itinerary for the week, including some one-on-one time with the one and only “Gypsy King”, Tyson Fury.

Don’t forget to head over to EpicJitsTees.com and pick up a Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast shirt or any of the amazing designs available. Special shout out to La Barba Cubano for supplying some amazing beard oil, Fat Boy Jiu Jitsu and Bertsos Bakeshop for making some delicious treats.

As always, feel free to comment below or send feedback about the show to @QuigginsMMA, @QuigginOutMMA or @CombatPress on Twitter. The video is also available here.