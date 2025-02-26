Rodtang Gets ‘Revenge’ on Demetrious Johnson During Sparring Session in Thailand

Fans of combat sports were treated to an exciting reunion as Muay Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon and MMA legend “Mighty Mouse” Demetrious Johnson shared the ring once again but this time for a friendly sparring session at Looksaikongdin Gym in Bangkok.

Rodtang and Demetrious Johnson Training Together

During the sparring session, Rodtang managed to lock in a choke on Johnson, playfully reversing the outcome of their iconic 2022 clash at ONE X. In that mixed-rules bout, Johnson had submitted Rodtang with a rear-naked choke in the MMA round after surviving the Thai’s striking onslaught during the Muay Thai round. This lighthearted “revenge” moment delighted fans and underscored the bond between the two fighters, who have since become close despite their competitive past.

Demetrious Johnson teaches Rodtang a RNC and he submits him and gets his revenge 😂



Rodtang shared his Muay Thai expertise with Johnson, teaching him clinch techniques and striking strategies. Johnson returned the favor by introducing Rodtang to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu fundamentals, including sprawls and submissions. Rodtang expressed admiration for Johnson’s abilities, even suggesting that “Mighty Mouse” could excel in Muay Thai or kickboxing if he ever decided to step out of retirement.

While Demetrious Johnson has retired from active competition, he continues to remain active with his training and mentorship. Meanwhile, Rodtang is preparing for a high-stakes showdown against Takeru Segawa at ONE 172 on March 23, a five-round kickboxing superfight that promises fireworks.