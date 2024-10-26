UFC 308 Results: Topuria Knocks Out Holloway, Retains Title

On Saturday, Oct. 26, the UFC hosted UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The event featured a featherweight title fight between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway.

The preliminary card aired live on ESPN+ starting at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the main card on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 2 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Ilia Topuria def. Max Holloway by KO (punches). Round 3, 1:34 – for the featherwight title

Khmazat Chimaev def. Robert Whittaker by submission (face crank). Round 1, 3:34

Magomed Ankalaev def. Aleksandar Rakić by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Lerone Murphy def. Dan Ige by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Shara Magomedov def. Armen Petrosyan by TKO (double spinning backfists). Round 2, 4:52

Ibo Aslan def. Rafael Cerqueira by TKO (punches). Round 1, 0:51

Geoff Neal def. Rafael dos Anjos by TKO (leg injury). Round 1, 1:30

Mateusz Rębecki def. Myktybek Orolbai by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Abus Magomedov def. Brunno Ferreira by submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 3, 3:14

Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Chris Barnett by TKO (body strikes). Round 1, 4:27

Farid Basharat def. Victor Hugo by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Ismail Naurdiev def. Bruno Silva via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Rinat Fakhretdinov def. Carlos Leal by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)