UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway Weigh-in Results and Video

On Saturday, Oct. 26, the UFC will host UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The event features a featherweight title fight between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway.

The preliminary card airs live on ESPN+ starting at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the main card on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 2 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Oct. 25. See the weigh-in results and video below. Click here for official event results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS Ilia Topuria (145) vs. Max Holloway (145) – for the featherweight title

Khamzat Chimaev (186) vs. Robert Whittaker (185.5)

Magomed Ankalaev (204.5) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (206)

Dan Ige (146) vs. Lerone Murphy (145.5)

Shara Magomedov (185) vs. Armen Petrosyan (186)

Ibo Aslan (205) vs. Raffael Cerqueira (203)

Rafael dos Anjos (171) vs. Geoff Neal (171)

Myktybek Orolbai (159) vs. Mateusz Rebecki (160)

Brunno Ferreira (185.5) vs. Abus Magomedov (185)

Chris Barnett (264) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (241)

Farid Basharat (137) vs. Victor Hugo (145.5)

Ismail Naurdiev (185) vs. Bruno Silva (186)

Rinat Fakhretdinov (171) vs. Carlos Leal (169.5)

