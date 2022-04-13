ONE Championship: Eersel vs. Sadikovic Full Card Released

ONE Championship makes its return to the Singapore Indoor Stadium for ONE Championship: Eersel vs. Sadikovic on Friday, Apr. 22. The full slate for the event was released last Wednesday, and it features 16 sensational martial arts matchups. In the main-event and co-main-event slots are two ONE Super Series championship bouts.

ONE lightweight kickboxing champion Regian Eersel has looked nearly flawless in his ONE career, but Germany’s Arian Sadikovic will look to poke holes in that invincible aura when they meet to contest the title in the evening’s headliner.

Filipina-American Jackie Buntan squares off against teen phenom Smilla Sundell for the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai title in the co-main event. Sundell had a dazzling debut against Diandra Martin earlier this year, while Buntan has shined in each of her three outings in the Circle, making this one hard to call.

Right before those battles go down, top strawweight contenders Bokang Masunyane and Jarred Brooks will compete in an exciting title eliminator to see who will challenge Joshua Pacio for the ONE strawweight MMA championship later in the year.

The main card will also feature the return of Liam Harrison to the Circle for a bantamweight Muay Thai thriller against Muangthai PK.Saenchai, a battle of the heavyweights with Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida and “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane, and a strawweight mixed martial arts contest between Danial Williams and Namiki Kawahara.

And in the unlikely event that the latter half of the night fails to whet appetites, ONE has also stacked the lead card with ten incredible matchups. One of its many highlights will be the return of atomweight royalty, as Anissa Meksen makes the walk for the second time to face Marie Ruumet in a Muay Thai battle.

Exciting submission grappler Mikey Musumeci will make his ONE debut at the event when he battles Japanese submission legend Masakazu Imanari in a special catchweight contest. And in the featured lead card bout, strawweight warriors Yosuke Saruta and Gustavo Balart will sling heavy leather under the bright lights to set the stage for the main card.

The incredible lineup takes place on Apr. 22, and it will be a stellar way to kickstart the weekend.

ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic will air live on Friday, April 22, beginning at 4:30 a.m. ET on the ONE Championship website.

ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic Full Card

Kickboxing bout: Regian Eersel vs. Arian Sadikovic – for the lightweight title

Muay Thai bout: Jackie Buntan vs. Smilla Sundell – for the strawweight title

Bokang Masunyane vs. Jarred Brooks

Muay Thai bout: Liam Harrison vs. Muangthai PK.Saenchai

Marcus Almeida vs. Oumar Kane

Namiki Kawahara vs. Danial Williams

Yosuke Saruta vs. Gustavo Balart

Kickboxing bout: Andrei Stoica vs. Giannis Stoforidis

Muay Thai bout: Anissa Meksen vs. Marie Ruumet

Windson Ramos vs. Woo Sung Hoon

Chen Rui vs. Song Min Jong

Ayaka Miura vs. Dayane Souza

Abraao Amorim vs. Dae Sung Park

Agilan Thani vs. Jin Tae Ho

Grappling bout: Masakazu Imanari vs. Mikey Musumeci

Keanu Subba vs. James Yang