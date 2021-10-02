Gamebred FC 2 Results: Nicholson Batters Ivey

On Friday, Oct. 1, Gamebred Fighting Championship hosted Gamebred FC 2, live from the Biloxi Community Center in Biloxi, Miss. The event featured a wild night of bare-knuckle MMA action.

The event aired live on the BKTV app. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Alex Nicholson def. Jonathan Ivey by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 1:56

Rob Emerson def. Charles Bennett by KO (punch). Round 1, 4:36

Isis Verbeek def. Monica Medina by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 4:01

RJ Summerlin def. Chris Mixan by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 0:48

Andy Nguyen def. Crystal Lawson by TKO (elbows). Round 1, 1:18

Anthony Saeger def. Jewel Scott by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Hamdy Abdelwahab def. Matthew Strickland by TKO (punches). Round 1, 0:15

Javanis Ross def. Cody Herbert by submission (triangle choke). Round 2, 1:56

Dennis Labruzza def. Jay Mitchell by TKO. Round 3