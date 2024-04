Jake Foley of Combat Press recently interviewed Stefano Catacoli, who takes on Shem Rock at OKTAGON 56, live from Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England. Catacoli talked about Rock’s pre-fight antics, the opportunity to become a superstar in OKTAGON, plans to turnaround quickly, and more.

