UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill Results

On Saturday, Apr. 13, the UFC will host UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features two championship bouts and a fight for the symbolic “BMF” title.
The UFC 300 early prelims air live on ESPN+, ESPN and UFC Fight Pass starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card on ESPN+ and ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill – for the light heavyweight title
Weili Zhang vs. Xiaonan Yan – for the strawweight title
Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway – for the BMF title
Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan
Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage
Jiří Procházka vs. Aleksandar Rakić
Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling
Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison
Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes
Jalin Turner vs. Renato Moicano
Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez
Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller
Deiveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 4:02
