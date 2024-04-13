UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill Results

On Saturday, Apr. 13, the UFC will host UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features two championship bouts and a fight for the symbolic “BMF” title.

The UFC 300 early prelims air live on ESPN+, ESPN and UFC Fight Pass starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card on ESPN+ and ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill – for the light heavyweight title

Weili Zhang vs. Xiaonan Yan – for the strawweight title

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway – for the BMF title

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage

Jiří Procházka vs. Aleksandar Rakić

Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling

Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes

Jalin Turner vs. Renato Moicano

Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez

Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 4:02