Adriano Moraes to Defend Belt Against Demetrious Johnson at ONE 161

As announced at ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen broadcast last Friday, Jun. 3, ONE flyweight champion Adriano Moraes will meet Demetrious Johnson inside the ONE Championship Circle for a world title rematch on Friday, Aug. 26, live on U.S. primetime.

ONE 161: Moraes vs. Johnson II will be the first ONE event broadcast on Amazon Prime Video as part of the partnership deal signed between the martial arts promotion and the streaming giant earlier this year.

Moraes and Johnson first met at ONE on TNT I last year, where the Brazilian superstar knocked out the MMA GOAT via a grounded knee. The result sent shockwaves through the sport, as it was the first time Johnson had been finished in his storied career.

Following the emphatic victory, Moraes defended the ONE flyweight title against Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE X in March of this year.

Later that night, “Mighty Mouse” met striking megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a special rules super-fight. The American legend weathered the first round of Muay Thai, then choked Rodtang unconscious in the second frame, which was fought under MMA rules.

With both men on top form, the rematch has now been inked – and it’ll be an important one for both athletes.

Johnson is highly decorated and has won gold nearly everywhere he has been. But the one piece of hardware that has eluded him is the ONE flyweight championship. He captured the silver belt in the ONE flyweight world grand prix when he first joined the promotion, but he still seeks to hold the coveted gold strap.

For Moraes, this bout will be about validating that first win over Johnson and assuring the world that he is the best flyweight on the planet.

This scintillating World Title tussle will kick off ONE’s run of shows on Amazon Prime Video in style when it goes down live on Friday, Aug. 26, at ONE 161: Moraes vs. Johnson II.