ONE on TNT I Results

On Wednesday, April 7, ONE Championship makes its primetime debut in the U.S., hosting ONE on TNT I from Singapore.

The event is headlined by an MMA flyweight title showdown between current champion Adriano Moraes and longtime UFC kingpin Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson. Moraes reclaimed the belt by defeating Geje Eustaquio, who had previously edged him by split decision. Johnson earned his crack at the belt by winning the ONE flyweight grand prix in 2019.

In the co-main event, former UFC lightweight titleholder Eddie Alvarez takes on Iuri Lapicus.

The main card is rounded out by a Muay Thai bout between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Danial Williams.

The prelims air live on B/R Live at 8:30 p.m. ET. The main card follows on TNT at 10 p.m. ET.