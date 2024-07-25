Mayssa Bastos Discusses Title Shot Against Danielle Kelly

Mayssa Bastos has a closet full of medals and trophies that detail her success on the Brazilian jiu-jitsu circuit. This past March at ONE Fight Night 20, she brought her talents to ONE Championship and scored a unanimous decision win over Kanae Yamada.

Now on the global stage with a win under her belt, Bastos will get a chance to challenge ONE atomweight submission grappling champion Danielle Kelly for the divisional crown at ONE Fight Night 24 on Friday, Aug. 2.

With the glint of gold in her eye, Bastos is excited for the stylistic matchup that could net her a life-changing win in Bangkok.

“Our styles are very different, which makes the fight very interesting. We both play guard, but our guard styles are different. I do a lot of berimbolo and like to attack the back. She likes to attack legs more. But, I think I have a good top game. I play guard well and I can also pass guard well… I have to be sharp in all areas,” Bastos told ONE.

Experience is where the Brazilian believes Kelly holds the biggest advantage. The Philadelphia native has competed in ONE on numerous occasions and has gotten accustomed to competing under the promotion’s global submission grappling rule set.

But that has not deterred Bastos from studying tape and getting to know her opponent intimately ahead of the title tilt.

“She is very active in ONE events and she knows how to use the rules to her advantage, so that makes her very dangerous. I believe that is her strong point,” she said.

“I am still studying her game, so the weaknesses that I saw in her game I will keep to myself, for now. But, I really believe in the work my team does. I try not to focus so much on her game. I know what she does, but the focus is on improving my jiu-jitsu so that I can show high-level jiu-jitsu when I fight. The focus is on me, showing a better version of myself.”

ONE’s rules emphasize submissions. Fighting is not encouraged on the global stage. Thus, it only makes sense that Bastos envisions her matchup with Kelly ending before the final bell.

“I think the fight will end in submission – at least that will be my goal from start to finish. I don’t know where the submission will come from, but I give you the certainty of seeking control of the fight until the submission,” the atomweight challenger stated.

Getting a title shot in her sophomore appearance in the world’s largest martial arts organization came as a little bit of a surprise to Bastos.

Nonetheless, she is ready to take a mile when given an inch.

“It’s an incredible opportunity! I’ve always wanted and seen myself fighting in ONE. I was just waiting for an opportunity. This will be my second fight in ONE, and to already be fighting for the title is just incredible,” Bastos remarked.

Even more than the title, the Costa Mesa-based grappler sees the opportunity to compete in U.S. primetime as a way to validate her career.

In front of new eyes, Bastos will broaden her fanbase globally on Aug. 2.

“Winning this title would bring recognition to the work I have done. Since ONE is a platform with global reach, it will help a lot. It would be great to show the world what I love to do and inspire people,” she said.

ONE Fight Night 24 airs live on Friday, Aug. 2, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Prime Video to all U.S. and Canadian Amazon Prime subscribers.