ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian Results

On Friday, Aug. 4, ONE Championship will host ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features multiple title bouts.

The event airs live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Kickboxing bout: Chingiz Allazov vs. Marat Grigorian – for the featherweight title

Grappling bout: Mikey Musumeci vs. Jarred Brooks – for the flyweight title

Kickboxing bout: Tawanchai PK Saenchai vs. Davit Kiria

MMA bout: John Lineker vs. Kim Jae Woong

Kickboxing bout: Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak vs. Lara Fernandez

MMA bout: Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida vs. Oumar Kane

Muay Thai bout: Elias Mahmoudi vs. Edgar Tabares

Grappling bout: Tye Ruotolo vs. Dagi Arslanaliev

Muay Thai bout: Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong vs. Nauzet Trujillo

MMA bout: Jhanlo Mark Sangiao vs. Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu