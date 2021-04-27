Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast Ep. 35: Lorenzo ‘The Dream Killer’ Hood

The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast is back after a short hiatus with episode 35 featuring Lorenzo Hood. The fight was recently signed to Dana White’s Contender Series for late August. Hood’s quiet and reserved demeanor is the opposite of his fighting style, as most of his fights have ended in first-round knockouts. On this episode, Hood talks about his adversity growing up and his retirement from MMA in 2016. He also dives into his infamous Bellator injury and the time he had to sign a waiver that included the words “leg amputation”.

