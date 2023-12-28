Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast Ep. 73: Matt and A.J. Marsden

The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast is back with Episode 73 featuring returning guests and friends of the show, Matt and A.J. Marsden. In this episode, the Marsdens discuss the Bellator acquisition and subsequent pink slip from the organization Matt has been a part of for over a decade – and one that A.J. has been a part of for about half that time. They discuss life after Bellator, some of the amazing sights and sounds they were able to experience, and what Royce Gracie did in Italy that was unspeakable.

