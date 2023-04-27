Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast Ep. 69: Jessica ‘The Black Widow’ Borga

The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast is back with Episode 69 featuring Bellator and BKFC vet, Jessica “The Black Widow” Borga. After three fights in Bellator, she made her bare-knuckle debut, when she won a first-round knockout over Sarah Click at BKFC 32 last November. Borga talks about her Brazilian jiu-jitsu journey, getting her black belt earlier this year, and how her open lifestyle, including her use of OnlyFans, helps her to train and continue to compete. She stays humble, but does not mince words when it comes to her life and her career.

