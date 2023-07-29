Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN 2’s Danny Sabatello: Ready to Impose Will on Magomed Magomedov

Combat Press interviewer Jake Foley recently spoke with Bellator MMA bantamweight Danny Sabatello ahead of his Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN 2 battle against Magomed Magomedov in Saitama, Japan on Jul. 30, 2023.

Sabatello discusses his uncomplimentary thoughts on Magomedov as a fighter, what’s next with a win at Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN 2, the honor of fighting in Japan, and more. Click the photo above to view the video interview.

