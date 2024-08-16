PFL 8: 2024 Playoffs Preview and Predictions

Impa Kasanganay defeated Josh Silveira to win last year’s championship. Can “Tshilobo” have a repeat performance?

In a five-round war, Impa Kasanganay showed his mettle in being able to overcome the US-born Josh Silveira last year. Silveira is motivated by scoring revenge and has been training at the highly acclaimed American Top Team gym.

It is most likely that the soft-spoken “Tshilobo” will once again walk away with the victory, but Silveira will be fighting tooth and nail to try and stop him. Whoever wins, this match guarantees to be a war. The winner of this match will then face the winner of Rob Wilkinson vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov for the championship later this year.

Rob Wilkinson has not lost in his last nine fights; can he extend his unbeaten streak to ten and earn a place in the championship?

Australia’s “Razor” Rob Wilkinson has been on a hot streak having won most of his recent matches by KO/TKO stoppage in the first round. He packs dangerous power in his heavy hands. “Wolfhound” Dovlet Yagshimuradov, of Turkmenistan, is game to throw down.

Having won the majority of his fights by way of knockout, Yagshimuradov will be throwing heavy leather to put his Australian opponent down and advance to the finals. Considering how much power these two pack between them this is not a safe fight to bet on one way of another. However, Wilkinson should be a slight favorite to get the W.

Michael Dufort enters the playoffs on the heels of a loss; how does he fare against a streaking Gadzhi Rabadanov?

Russia’s Gadzhi Rabadanov is a student of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov and a training partner of Dagestan’s Khabib Nurmagomedov. Currently, the 31-year-old athlete is on an eight-fight win streak between Eagle FC, Bellator, and the PFL.

“The Canadian Badass” Michael Dufort is a submission specialist who struggled in his most recent bout. I would love to support a fellow Canadian, however, the safe bet in this match is Rabadanov. The winner of this match will then face the winner of Clay Collard vs. Brent Primus later this year for the 2024 championship.

Which fight is the sleeper match-up on this card?

“The Silverback” Thad Jean is an unbeaten phenom. The 26-year-old has a perfect 7-0 record thus far and will put it on the line against Chris Brown. Brown trains out of the veteran gym Jackson Wink MMA and always aims for a knockout victory. Both fighters are hungry to extend their win streak and add even more highlight-reel knockouts to their name.

FIGHT PICKS Fight Wheaton’s Pick Main Card (ESPN+/ESPN, 9 p.m. ET) LHW: Impa Kasanganay vs. Josh Silveira Kasanganay LHW: Rob Wilkinson vs. Dovlet Yagshimuradov Wilkinson LW: Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Michael Dufort Rabadanov LW: Brent Primus vs. Clay Collard Primus LW: Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Brian Stapleton Ali Walsh Early Card (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET) BW: Danny Sabatello vs. Lazaro Dayron Dayron LW: Elvin Espinoza vs. Mads Burnell Burnell WW: Thad Jean vs. Chris Brown Jean FW: Jordan Oliver vs. Braydon Akeo Oliver Women’s FW: Michelle Montague vs. Marilia Morais Montague