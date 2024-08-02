PFL 7: 2024 Playoffs Results

On Friday, Aug. 2, the Professional Fighters League will host PFL 7: 2024 Playoffs, live from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. The event features the first round of the 2024 PFL Playoffs with heavyweights and women’s flyweights.

The event airs live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 5:30 p.m. ET with the main card also airing live on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Denis Goltsov def. Tim Johnson by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 2:26

Dakota Ditcheva def. Jena Bishop by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 3:54

Oleg Popov def. Linton Vassell by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Taila Santos def. Liz Carmouche by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Sergey Bilostenniy def. Tyrell Fortune by submission (heel hook). Round 1, 2:00

Alexei Pergande def. Daniel Boehle by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Cody Law def. Zachary Hicks by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 3:15

Dedrek Sanders def. Sergio Cossio by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 2:34

Anthony Ivy def. Jaleel Willis by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 4:49

Kevin Pease def. Nick Meck by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)