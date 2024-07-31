PFL 7: 2024 Playoffs Preview and Predictions

The PFL is back and takes center stage on Aug. 2, 2024 in Nashville Tennessee. PFL 7: 2024 Playoffs features several of the league’s most talented heavyweights and women’s flyweight combatants and is sure to deliver a night to remember. Headlining the event is a heavyweight showdown between Denis Goltsov and Timothy Johnson. Goltsov is currently the number-one ranked heavyweight in the PFL, and he will be taking on UFC and Bellator veteran Timothy Johnson who is currently the fourth-ranked heavyweight at this point in the season. Goltsov has delivered two back-to-back knockouts since 2024 and will aim to solidify his spot as the league’s most fearsome heavyweight. On the other hand, Johnson is currently riding a three-fight winning streak and hopes to extend his winning ways over the hard hitting finisher Goltsov.

The co-main event is a women’s flyweight matchup between Dakota Ditcheva and Jena Bishop. Ditcheva has quickly established herself as the favorite to win this year’s tournament and is currently undefeated in MMA. She will take on Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Jena Bishop who suffered her professional loss to Taila Santos by way of split decision at PFL 4: 2024 Regular Season.

The event airs live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 5:30 p.m. ET with the main card also airing live on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at the preview and predictions for the event.

Denis Goltsov scored two stoppage wins en route to the playoffs; can veteran heavyweight Timothy Johnson stop Goltsov in his tracks and pull off the upset?

Denis Goltsov is certainly an interesting talent and has taken 2024 by storm. He is coming off back-to-back knockout victories at the expense of Linton Vassell and Thiago Santos, since suffering a loss to Renan Ferreira in Nov. 2023. On the other hand, Timothy Johnson is an old, yet game, heavyweight veteran and has challenged some of the more well-known UFC heavyweights during his time with the organization.

This will be the first actual heavyweight that Goltsov will face in 2024, given that both Vassell and Santos are former light heavyweights. Johnson is durable, tough and knows how to make a fight look ugly. However, this will be Goltsov’s fight to lose. He is the younger, faster and more powerful fighter in 2024. This bout will deliver a finish, and it will likely come at the expense of Johnson. He will do his best to trade with Goltsov, but will ultimately fall victim to his younger opponent by way of knockout or submission. The Russia native will deliver a second TKO or submission over the American and clearly solidify himself as the top-ranked heavyweight in this year’s PFL season.

Dakota Ditcheva is a dozen years younger than her opponent, Jena Bishop; which woman emerges with a win and advances in the playoffs?

I just do not see a reality where Dakota Ditcheva does not win this fight. She is younger, faster, taller and, simply, the better fighter. There is always a chance where Bishop can shock the world and deliver a surprising submission victory but the chances of that happening are less than likely. Dakota Ditcheva is undefeated in her MMA career and looks better every time she steps foot into the cage. As long as Ditcheva can follow a consistent game plan, she will deliver a finish and defeat Bishop in exciting fashion. Ditcheva is a star in the making, and it is only a matter of time she finds her way to the UFC.

Oleg Popov has not lost since 2016; can the Russian marauder get past Linton Vassell?

This is certainly one of the most intriguing fights on the card, given the lore of Oleg Popov. The Russia native is currently riding a 16-fight winning streak and is 2-0 since joining the PFL. Linton Vassel is the exact type of test that Popov needs to solidify himself as one of the more intriguing and dangerous heavyweights in the PFL. Vassell is an experienced veteran and has faced many of the top heavyweights in Bellator and PFL throughout his career. He is capable of finishing fights both on the feet and ground and will certainly give Popov the challenge that he needs to continue climbing the PFL ranks.

The biggest concern I have with Popov is his size. He is a 6 ‘1” heavyweight and will generally give up a size and reach advantage to his opponents. Granted, size is not everything, but it certainly plays a factor as a combatant moves up the rankings and fights better opponents. The intrigue of Popov is undeniable and many fans will simply tune in just to see if he can continue extending his win streak. Unfortunately, Vassell is going to play spoiler and defeat Popov by way of decision. This will be a good learning experience for the Popv and he will come back stronger the next time he enters the PFL cage.

Which fight is the sleeper match-up on this card?

It has to be the rematch between Tyrell Fortune and Sergei Bilostenniy. Not sure if this can be called a sleeper given how exciting both fighters can be but this bout is going to deliver. Both Fortune and Bilostenniy have eight wins by knockout and are no strangers to standing and banging. Their first meeting ended in a disqualification win for Fortune because of Bilostenniy landing strikes to the back of the head. Both men will be eager to run it back and settle the score. This one won’t go past round one and will end in exciting fashion one way or another.

FIGHT PICKS Fight Pick Main Card (ESPN+/ESPN, 9 p.m. ET) HW: Denis Goltsov vs. Timothy Johnson Goltsov Women’s FlyW: Dakota Ditcheva vs. Jena Bishop Ditcheva HW: Oleg Popov vs. Linton Vassell Vassell Women’s FlyW: Taila Santos vs. Liz Carmouche Santos Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET) Tyrell Fortune vs. Sergey Bilostenniy Fortune FW: Alexei Pergande vs. Daniel Boehle Pergande FW: Cody Law vs. Zachary Hicks Law LW: Sergio Cassio vs. Dedrek Sanders Sanders WW: Jaleel Willis vs. Anthony Ivy Ivy WW: Kevin Pease vs. Nick Meck Meck