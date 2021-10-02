UWC 29 Results: Rivero Stops Meraz, Carvalho Wins Title

On Friday, Oct. 1, Ultimate Warrior Challenge hosted UWC 29, live from Tijuana, Mexico. The event was supposed to feature two title fights, but Emanuel Rivero missed weight for the headliner.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Emanuel Rivero def. Luis Meraz by TKO (punches). Round 1, 0:47 – non-title fight

Soslenis Carvalho def. Paulino Siller by submission (head-and-arm triangle choke). Round 2, 4:19 – for the flyweight title

Leonardo Blasco def. Enrique Granados by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:51

Adrian Luna Martinetti vs. Oscar Palomares by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Alfonso Leyva def. Hiram Furukawa by TKO (punches). Round 2, 1:54

Jose Ochoa def. Everardo Ruiz by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 2:39