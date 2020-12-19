On Saturday, Dec. 19, Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki returns to action with its 57th event from Łódź, Poland.

In the night’s main event, heavyweight champion Phil De Fries puts his belt on the line against Polish fighter Michał Kita.

Two other title fights are featured on the card as Marian Ziółkowski and Roman Szymański battle for the vacant lightweight belt, while bantamweight titleholder Antun Račić faces Brazilian Bruno Santos.

The event airs live above via Fite TV pay-per-view beginning at 2 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.