KSW 76 Results: Parnasse Submits Rajewski to Earn Interim Title

On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki hosted KSW 76: Parnasse vs. Rajewski, live from the new sports and entertainment venue in Grodzisk Mazowiecki, Poland. The event featured an interim lightweight title fight between Sebastian Rajewski and Salahdine Parnasse.

The event aired live starting at 1:00 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Salahdine Parnasse def. Sebastian Rajewski by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 4, 2:20 – for the interim lightweight title

Adrian Bartosiński def. Krystian Kaszubowski by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:58

Paweł Pawlak def. Tom Breese by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 3:54

Artur Szczepaniak def. Brian Hooi by KO (strikes). Round 1, 0:43

Maciej Kazieczko def. Francisco Barrio by KO. Round 3, 3:20

Zuriko Jojua def. Antun Račić by unanimous decision

Henry Fadipe def. Albert Odzimkowski by submission (Peruvian necktie). Round 2, 0:39

Valeriu Mircea def. Gracjan Szadziński by KO (punches). Round 1, 1:37

Kamil Gawryjołek def. Marek Samociuk by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 4:36