Around the World Part 7: Top 10 MMA Prospects – France

NOTE: Fighters under contract with the UFC, PFL, Bellator, RIZIN FF and ONE Championship will not be included. The order of these fighters are approximate to where they rank overall, although not perfect.

Top 10 French Prospects

Salahdine Parnasse (19-2, FW/LW) Virgil Augen (7-0, MW) Daguir Imavov (15-3-2, FW) Axel Sola (7-0-1, LW) Aboubakar Younousov (5-0, BW) Dylan Salvador (6-2, LW) Alexandra Tekenah (5-1, FLY) Wilson Varela (12-5, LW) Matthieu Duclos (6-2, MW) Jade Jorand (4-2, AW)

France has recently become a major hotbed for MMA between the up-and-coming talent and the insane houses they draw for both major and regional MMA shows. The best prospect they have is Salahdine Parnasse, the KSW champion who has just locked in with the company for the foreseeable future. They also have Ares FC Champions Virgil Augen and Axel Sola, who both look major MMA promotion ready. On the list is also Contender Series vet Dylan Salvador and Matthieu Duclos, who will compete on the Contender Series this year. The last person I will note is Aboubakar Younousov, who is early in his career but already very impressive in competing for the Ares FC promotion.

